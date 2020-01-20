Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce sales of $440.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

