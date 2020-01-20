$152.47 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post $152.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $155.79 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $122.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $550.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $552.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $700.44 million, with estimates ranging from $673.65 million to $753.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $88,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,268.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000.

TDOC opened at $95.60 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.38.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

