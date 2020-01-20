Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

TRHC stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,229 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $155,734.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,313 shares of company stock worth $4,112,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202,683 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 151,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

