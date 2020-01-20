Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Interface by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

