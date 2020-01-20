Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

LOVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 14,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $208,079.40. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $36,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,820.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104 in the last 90 days. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 44.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 131,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 104,219 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 94.4% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 152,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 84.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 96,407 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2,104.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 164,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

