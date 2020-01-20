Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEBO. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

PEBO opened at $34.61 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.