Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Hold

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

RIGL stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 598,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

