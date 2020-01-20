Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.40.

WSO opened at $175.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. Watsco has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

