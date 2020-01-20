TheStreet Upgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $593.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

