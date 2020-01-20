Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.44.
NASDAQ SYNH opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
