Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

