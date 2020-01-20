SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.15.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

