TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $13.70 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

