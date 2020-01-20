TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $13.70 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Raised to Buy at BidaskClub
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Raised to Buy at BidaskClub
Interface Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Interface Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Lovesac Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Lovesac Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Peoples Bancorp Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Peoples Bancorp Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals to Hold
The Rubicon Project Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
The Rubicon Project Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report