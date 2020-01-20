ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $1.79 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

In other ZovioInc . news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

