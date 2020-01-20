Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Hold

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.55 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 213,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1,320.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 338,639 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

