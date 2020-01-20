Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Sell

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 264,094 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

