FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $433.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $11.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.33.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

