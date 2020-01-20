K12 (LRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

K12 (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. K12 has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect K12 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get K12 alerts:

LRN opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $856.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. K12 has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.