Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LKFN stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

