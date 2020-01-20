Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, analysts expect Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
