Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, analysts expect Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Bank of America lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

