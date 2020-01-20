Sterling Bancorp (STL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.