RBB Bancorp (RBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.