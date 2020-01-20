Arconic (ARNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Arconic has set its FY19 guidance at $2.07-2.11 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

