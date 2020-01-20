Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

