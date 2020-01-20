United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €36.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.56 ($44.83).

UTDI stock opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.99. United Internet has a 52 week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52 week high of €37.25 ($43.31). The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

