Independent Research Reiterates “€189.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €216.00 ($251.16) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €192.45 ($223.78).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €181.36 ($210.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €178.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €163.03. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

