Warburg Research Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

ETR WCH opened at €64.34 ($74.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52-week high of €97.92 ($113.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

