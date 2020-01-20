Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €62.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.11 ($62.92).

ETR:VNA opened at €50.14 ($58.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.89. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 12-month high of €50.30 ($58.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

