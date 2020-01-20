Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €41.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.58 ($47.19).

ETR:SHL opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.80. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

