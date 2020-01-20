Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €41.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.58 ($47.19).

ETR:SHL opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.80. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

