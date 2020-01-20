JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €71.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.47 ($87.75).

ETR:HEI opened at €64.04 ($74.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €58.12 ($67.58) and a fifty-two week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.44.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

