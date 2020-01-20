Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €93.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.25 ($111.92).

ETR GLJ opened at €90.60 ($105.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49. Grenke has a 52 week low of €70.45 ($81.92) and a 52 week high of €96.70 ($112.44). The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.39.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

