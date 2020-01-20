Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €68.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.07 ($69.85).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €61.45 ($71.45) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.31. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €39.76 ($46.23) and a 12 month high of €62.35 ($72.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

