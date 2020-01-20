Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €27.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.42 ($36.54).

Shares of DUE opened at €29.12 ($33.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.82. Duerr has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

