1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.08 ($38.46).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

ETR DRI opened at €22.66 ($26.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.09. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 52-week high of €39.42 ($45.84).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.