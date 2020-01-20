UBS Group Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.28 ($66.61).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €70.00 ($81.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €62.67 and its 200 day moving average is €47.67. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 1 year high of €72.18 ($83.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

