Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €25.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.13 ($33.87).

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €25.22 ($29.33) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.43. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 52-week high of €27.76 ($32.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

