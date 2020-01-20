Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Syneos Health Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Syneos Health stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.