Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.39 ($60.92).

ETR:DAI opened at €46.69 ($54.29) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €49.57 and a 200-day moving average of €47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

