Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.32.

PLD stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.