Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.47 ($19.15).

ETR:DIC opened at €15.68 ($18.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €15.50 and its 200-day moving average is €12.59. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 52-week high of €16.20 ($18.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

