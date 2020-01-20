Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR):

1/17/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

1/15/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

1/10/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

SPR opened at $67.30 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,919,000 after buying an additional 363,725 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,641,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,531,000 after buying an additional 108,535 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

