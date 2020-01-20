DA Davidson Comments on Washington Federal Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.61 on Monday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,464,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,146,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,523,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 333,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

