Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBP. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $74.73 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

