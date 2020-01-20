Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

ASH opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

