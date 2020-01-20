Analysts Set Expectations for Realty Income Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on O. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion and a PE ratio of 59.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Realty Income by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,483,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

