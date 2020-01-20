Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4,767.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

