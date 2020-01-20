Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Investments raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

