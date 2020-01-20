Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Godaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

GDDY opened at $72.06 on Monday. Godaddy has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $402,559.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,893,902 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,877 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,997,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,990,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 564,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,943 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

