Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Increased by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,556,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.