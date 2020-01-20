Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

GWB opened at $34.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

