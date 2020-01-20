Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) versus Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Critical Comparison

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 10.62% 6.68% 3.38% Mercury General 5.43% 6.81% 2.08%

37.6% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Mercury General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hathaway and Mercury General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercury General 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mercury General has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Mercury General’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury General is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Mercury General’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $247.84 billion 2.27 $4.02 billion $10.05 22.91 Mercury General $3.38 billion 0.78 -$5.72 million $1.80 26.61

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General. Berkshire Hathaway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercury General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Mercury General on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; invests in fixed-income and equity instruments; and engages in manufactured housing and finance business, leasing of transportation equipment, and furniture leasing activities. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals and metal cutting tools; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings and forged components, machined airframe components, and engineered critical fasteners; airfoil castings; titanium and nickel; and seamless pipes, fittings, and forgings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers steel and logistics services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

